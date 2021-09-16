Delta State Govt Mandates Compulsory Covid-19 Vaccine For Residents

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has made the COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for every resident of the state.

Charles Aniagwu, the state Commissioner for Information, made this public shortly after the Executive Council meeting which was presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Government House, Asaba, according to Punch.

According to the commissioner, the Coronavirus and its effects on the state and country at large was the major topic for discussion at the meeting where the state governor mandated compulsory vaccination.

Furthermore, he explained that residents should visit any of the vaccination points across the state to fulfil this obligation.

He stated that, “Today, EXCO meeting, COVID-19 was the major issue discussed at the meeting. The governor at the meeting directed that the COVID-19 vaccination is compulsory for all residents of the state. We have many points of vaccination across the state; so, we advise residents to take advantage of that and get vaccinated.

“As a government, we will not allow individuals to use their right to jeopardise that of others. Where your right stops, others begins.”

In case you missed it

• Recall that, earlier this month, the Federal Government announced that it has concluded plans to make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory, beginning with public servants.

• According to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, “the Federal Government shall, very shortly, unveil its decision on mandatory vaccination for every employee in its service.”

• Meanwhile, the Edo state government has begun mandating vaccination cards from people entering government facilities such as secretariats, from September 15, 2021.

Nairametric