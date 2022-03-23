1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Wed, Mar 23rd, 2022

Delta State Govt Absent Again In James Ibori’s £4.2m Recovered Loot Case

LAGOS MARCH 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-When suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/344/2021 between Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo Versus The Federal Government of Nigeria & 8 Ors  was called at the Federal  High Court Abuja  on the 22nd  day of March 2022 , the Delta State Government once again and other Defendants were not represented except the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)  joined as the 6th Defendant in the suit . 

The court ordered  that hearing notice be issued  and served on all the Defendants not represented in court and  consequently  the suit was  adjourned to the 27th day of April, 2022 for hearing .

The other Defendants joined in the suit are : the Federal Government ,  the Federal Executive Council of , the  Attorney General ,  the Accountant General , the Minister of Finance of Nigeria  , the Delta State Government, the Attorney General and Accountant General of Delta State  .

The Applicant , Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo, finds it  hard to believe why the Delta State Government wants to let go the whopping sum of  £4.2m just like that  when majority of  Deltans  are impoverished . 

 He said Delta State needs the money to take care of  a lot of infrastructural deficits in Delta State  .

 The Human Right Lawyer  cited  the repair and  rehabilitation  of the PTI Warri , Eku , Abraka ,  Agbor road and the completion of  the Ibusa,   Isoko Ughelli express road as where  the money if returned to Delta State  can be expended on the welfare and well-being of Deltans .

Chief Omirhobo said  at worst if the money is returned and the government decide not to do anything with it,  it could share it amongst all Deltans upon verification and identification and be sure every Deltan will go home with nothing less than N250,000,00 each .

“It is just a shame that the Delta State government  is not worried or concerned about  welfare and well being of Deltans”, he stated,

 

