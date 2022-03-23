Delta State Govt Absent Again In James Ibori’s £4.2m Recovered Loot Case

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-When suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/344/2021 between Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo Versus The Federal Government of Nigeria & 8 Ors was called at the Federal High Court Abuja on the 22nd day of March 2022 , the Delta State Government once again and other Defendants were not represented except the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) joined as the 6th Defendant in the suit .

The court ordered that hearing notice be issued and served on all the Defendants not represented in court and consequently the suit was adjourned to the 27th day of April, 2022 for hearing .

The other Defendants joined in the suit are : the Federal Government , the Federal Executive Council of , the Attorney General , the Accountant General , the Minister of Finance of Nigeria , the Delta State Government, the Attorney General and Accountant General of Delta State .

The Applicant , Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo, finds it hard to believe why the Delta State Government wants to let go the whopping sum of £4.2m just like that when majority of Deltans are impoverished .

He said Delta State needs the money to take care of a lot of infrastructural deficits in Delta State .

The Human Right Lawyer cited the repair and rehabilitation of the PTI Warri , Eku , Abraka , Agbor road and the completion of the Ibusa, Isoko Ughelli express road as where the money if returned to Delta State can be expended on the welfare and well-being of Deltans .

Chief Omirhobo said at worst if the money is returned and the government decide not to do anything with it, it could share it amongst all Deltans upon verification and identification and be sure every Deltan will go home with nothing less than N250,000,00 each .

“It is just a shame that the Delta State government is not worried or concerned about welfare and well being of Deltans”, he stated,