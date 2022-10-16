Delta: Son Axes 78-Year-Old  Father To Death Over On Farm Produce

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The police in Issele Uku in Aniocha north of Delta State have arrested a man in his twenties for hacking his father to death on the farm.

A report from the area said the youth named Kido allegedly used an axe on his father, 78 -year-old Ikechukwu Onyegai, a retired Health Officer at the Aniocha North Council.

The father was said to have confronted the son on Friday for harvesting his crops without permission, a situation that led to a hot argument and in the process, the youth allegedly attacked his father with an axe.

The report further said as the youth was trying to escape after the dastard act when youths in the Ukpai quarters apprehended him before handing him over to the police in the area.

When contacted, the state police public relations officer DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the report saying there were no further details.

Tribune