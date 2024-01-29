Delta: Six Dead, Scores Injured As Ijaw Communities Clash Over Land

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Pandemonium in riverine communities as Okoloba and Okuama communities in Bomadi and Ughelli South local government areas, respectively, Delta State, yesterday, engaged in a shootout over land dispute with six persons already confirmed dead while many others sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds.

Recall that, the two communities engaged in a war of words over trespass on land and fishing lake, last year, with claims by one community of threats to attack them by the other, as well as calling on the state government to intervene.

However, a community source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that shooting actually started yesterday (Saturday) where six persons went down with others sustaining bullet wounds.

He said: “You are aware, this crisis has been brewing since last year when our community sent an open letter, calling on the state government to intervene, urging the government to call the aggressor, Okuoma community, to order.

“Yesterday, between the period of 5 pm and 6 pm, the two communities engaged in a face-to-face shootout and six persons went down on the side of Okuama, including three mercenaries from other communities. They are Urhobo and Ijaw mercenaries.

“Today, any moment from now (around 5.20 pm), any side can start the attack again”.

Vanguard

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com