Delta Shuts Down School After Teacher Allegedly Flogged 19-Month-Old Pupil To Death

LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State government has shut down Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, Asaba, after a teacher allegedly flogged a 19-month-old pupil to death.

The teacher, Emeka Nwogbo, who is the son of the school proprietress had reportedly flogged the toddler, Obinna Udeze, on Monday 7, February, 2022 leaving several marks of cane on his body.

The little boy was said to have died at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba on Saturday, February 12, as a result of the flogging.

However, the State Commissioner for Primary Education, Chika Ossai, told our correspondent on Sunday that the government has shut down the school.

He said, “Yes, this (Sunday) morning, the government swung into action and sealed the school for now. Secondly, it is not an approved school.

“The proprietress and the son are in police custody so the State government is very serious about the incident and would follow it to the end, to make sure that those who are operating illegal schools will be dealt with properly.

“Because it will be easier to monitor registered schools but for those illegal ones, we will continue to close them down.

He frowned over the incident, urging school operators to be mindful of the manner pupils are handled in the schools.

Punch