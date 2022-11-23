 Delta: Secondary School Shut Down Over Alleged  Violent Behaviour Of Female Student

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Government (DTSG) has temporarily shut down Zappa Mixed Secondary School, Asaba.

A statement from the State Commissioner for Secondary Education, RoseEzewu, said that the decision to close the school was as a result of the violent be­haviour of a female student of the school and her mother.

Ezewu stated that she was informed by the Principal of the school, Roseline Ogbokor, that a student was punished by a teacher for an offence, adding that the child went home and told the mother who went to the school with her to fight the teacher.

The Secondary Education Commissioner noted that in a bid to ensure that the situ­ation does not lead to more violence and destruction of school property, the Principal of the school invited Police and Vigilante to calm down the situation.

Ezewu, who decried the unruly and unguarded be­haviour exhibited by the stu­dent and her mother, directed the principal to close down the school.

