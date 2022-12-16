Delta: Robbers Targeting Market Women Besiege Effurun, Kill Commercial Bus Driver

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Armed robbers had laid siege on the Warri-Sapele Road, Effurun.

Female traders that traveled to markets for local foodstuffs of garri and plantain were their major targets.

Commercial buses that conveyed the female traders were ambushed at a spot close to a prayer location of a popular church before Oku- Abude in the late night of Wednesday 14th, December 2022.

One of the drivers of the commercial bus was shot at by the men of the underworld. He was said to have died on the spot.

A female garri seller who narrated the incident to our correspondent at the popular Small Market in the Garage Area Warri bemoaned the absence of government security agents and local vigilante groups on the said road mostly at night.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Delta State Police Headquarters, Asaba DSP Bright Edafe who was contacted for confirmation of the story, requested for a text message which our correspondent did but he did not respond at the time of filing this report.

Delta Bulletin