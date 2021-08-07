Delta Retirees Salute James Ibori, Sam Oyovbaire On Their Birthdays, Call For Help

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Retirees from Delta State Local Government Service Commission and public primary schools teachers have joined millions of Nigerians to felicitate with Chief James Onanefe Ibori, ex-governor of Delta State on the occasion of the celebration of his 63rd birthday.

A release issued by the Chairman of the retirees, Comrade Augustine Mode, on behalf of the over 5,000 retirees in that category, expressed their gratitude to God for good health and candour enjoyed by Chief James Ibori who turned 63 on August 4, 2021.

They also used the opportunity to felicitate with Prof Sam Oyovbaire on his 80th birthday celebration.

They asked God for continued good health and wisdom as they remain pillars of growth and development of Delta State.

The retirees particularly expressed gratitude to Chief James Ibori who they described as a Vector of Joy to the down trodden while he was governor of Delta State.

“We know that you raised men from grass to grace and gave hope to very many who were in despair.

“In spite of the odds, you remain a force of joy and happiness to the hopeless and frustrated and we are confident that even at 63, your verve in that wise has not dimmed.

“We want to use opportunity of this your 63rd birthday celebration to urge you to cast a gaze at us, senior citizens of Delta State that you suffered so much for.

“We had earlier drawn your attention to our plight in an SOS letter we presented to you, requesting your urgent intervention to our deplorable plight, yet to be paid gratuities and pensions, after 35 years of service to our State.

“We know that you are the leader of political leaders in Delta State and your influence over the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa cannot be questioned.

“We therefore, urge you to use the joy of the moment, spirited by the celebration of your 63rd birthday, to prevail on Governor Okowa to pay attention to our plight.

“So many of our colleagues are in pitiable state of penury, with no money to take care of self and family after being disengaged from active service due to meritorious retirement.

” Many have died and many more are on the verge of dying. Among the recorded dead few clocked 63 but we who are still living, though almost half dead, hope to live on and up to 63 and even beyond. But only your quick intervention on our matter can guarantee such assurance.

“Please, do the best you can to gear the governor to respond to our call for help.

“You are a good man and will remain so all your life. This is our conviction in adding this plea to our goodwill message on the occasion of your 63rd birthday.

“We ask God to grant you many happy returns as you give a listening ear to our cry.

” Thank you and God bless you with many happy days ahead.” The retirees pleaded.