Delta Residents Tag 2022 As Year Of ‘Untold Hardship’

LAGOS JANUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State have tagged 2022 as a very tough year and many people experienced untold hardship.

The residents, who made the remarks in separate interviews with newsmen yesterday in the state, said this year witnessed lots of death, from Boko Haram and others as a result of hardship, praying God to make 2023 a peaceful and better year.

The people said that the cost of living was very high this year 2022, people buying bag of rice fifty thousand naira, fuel, two hundred and eighty naira per litre, cooking gas one thousand naira per kilo gram, saying that the cost of living was very high.

They said electricity bills was also very high and BEDC refused to supply pre- paid meter.

One tanker of water according to them now sells for twenty two thousand naira and pure water bag three hundred naira a bag, describing the situation as unfortunate.

The residents said their expectations for next year is that government should go into price control, check inflation and ensure stable economy for the nation.

Government, according to them, should reduce the prices of petroleum products which has caused much hardship for the people.

They said that they equally expects good governance at the federal, state and local government levels, adding that political offices should be manned by only the those that have the interest of people at heart.

They said government should fix the economy, create employment for the youths and ensure the people enjoy dividends of democracy.

Those who spoke to newsmen included Chief Collins Apete, lecturer, Mrs Beatrice Bodo, civil servant, Pastor Godspower Enajero, cleric, Mr Amos Enomariarie, business man, Mrs Blessing Ubaka, civil servant, Chief John Ogwu, transporter, and Okafor David, Student.

Delta Bulletin