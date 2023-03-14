Delta Residents React As Banks Reject Withdrawn Old Naira Notes

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some residents of Agbor, Owa, Umunede and environs have reacted to the circumstances surrounding the rejection of old naira notes given by banks and rejected by same banks for deposit in the locality.

The issue has been described as the height of complications and confusion.

Some of the residents argued that the redesign of Naira was a class conflict being suffered by the masses.

One Mr. Kennedy Ngbeken said “I have never seen a situation were a bank will give money after withdrawal and rejects same for deposit.

“When I asked the cashier what I should do with the old naira notes after rejecting it, he told me to go and spend it. What kind of confusion are we facing in Nigeria ?

We are currently experiencing system failure. This is weeks after the Supreme Court judgement that the old naira notes be used till December 31 and the President and CBN Governor are still mute over the issue.”

On his part, Mr. Stanley Mobuokwu, said “we have been going through a very difficult time since the issue of Naira swap came up. It got so worse that people are compelled to

buy naira with naira.

“For over a month, what commercial banks are giving to customers is between N5000 and N3000 withdraw. How can a family of five or six survive with such an amount with the high cost of living ?

“To make it worse, POS operators have been selling cash at very high charges and the network is very poor.”

Mr. Mobuokwu frowned at the ill-treatment meted to the masses by banks.

“It is very unfortunate that after wasting several hours, they will tell you that you can only withdraw N3,000. Some customers come to the bank as early as 6am to pick numbers that enable them have access to the banking hall.

“The staff of banks were irrational in their attitudes to customers. We are treated as if we don’t have rights to be at the premises of the banks. Tomorrow, they will start begging us to come open account with them.”

Delta Bulletin