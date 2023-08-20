Delta: Residents Cry For Assistance As Flood Submerges Burutu Community

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Flood has submerged Esemokugbene community, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

It would be recalled that the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, had in a statement alerted that some communities in Delta will experience severe flooding.

An indigene of the community, Alaowei Cleric Ebikonbowei, Esq, told DAILY POST that, “the major challenge of the community is the seasonal flooding.

“As we speak, the community has been submerged by the flood and it will not recede until the end of November.

“The only means of movement in the community is by paddling a canoe.”

Ebikonbowei lamented that relief materials distributed to the affected people were far inadequate.

“A person will not get more than one cup of rice.

What the people need is a permanent solution which is to reclaim the land,” he added.

Ebikonbowei, who is the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, CHURAC, called on the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and the lawmakers representing the affected areas to come to the aid of the people.

He further claimed that the “NDDC which is saddled with the responsibility of developing the Niger Delta region has not initiated any single project for the community since its establishment in 2001.

“This community needs immediate and long term government intervention to save the lives of those who are facing existential problems.”

Another indigene of the community simply identified as Peremo said flood had been a major challenge to them.

She said they pay as high as six thousand naira (?6,000) to move out of the location.

She appealed to the relevant agencies to come to their rescue and help with relief materials.

DailyPost

