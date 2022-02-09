Delta: Randy Man In Trouble For Allegedly Dating Another Man’s Wife In Oghara

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A man identified as Andrew Oscar has been arrested for dating another man’s wife in Sapele, Delta State.

The information titled, “FROM THE TABLE OF THE HUSBAND” monitored on the FaceBook page of Ovie Success stated, “The boy in question is one Mr Andrew Oscar

He was writing my wife on Facebook that he likes her And my wife told him that she is married and the idi0t still insisted that it doesn’t matter Right from the onset of him chatting my wife she told me and I told her to mention my name to him maybe he will Stop

“My wife told him that her husband name is Precious Ajaino. So to cut the long story he asked my wife wen I will go back to Asaba and she told him on Monday She asked my wife where he will take her to that Monday after I leave for work. So all these him chats my wife will always screenshot it and send it to me

So after wen he knew that I have gone to Asaba on Monday he start chatting my wife that my wife that he will take my wife to a hotel in Warri so that he can sléep with her. My wife told me we have to arrange boys and i said okay. He now suggested to my wife that he will take a cab and my wife shud wait for him at palm wine joint at Mosogar

“So we arrange boys and we went there before him and wen my wife came down from the bike to enter the car then we round him up and took him to the youth and we later took him to the police station.”