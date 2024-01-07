Delta Public, Private Schools To Resume  2022/2023 Second Term On Monday

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government (DTSG) has said that all Public and Private Primary and Secondary Schools in the State will on Monday, January 9, 2023 resumes academic work in the 2nd Term of the 2022/2023 Academic Session.

A statement from the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Augustine Oghoro on behalf of the State Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu and her counterpart in charge of Primary Education, Chief Sunday Onoriode noted that students in boarding schools would return to school on Sunday, January 8.

The statement added that classes would commence immediately on Monday, January 9, 2023.

It enjoined parents to ensure that their children and wards were in school for academic activities, stressing that teachers should take their job seriously.

The statement also noted that the Honourable Commissioners, the Permanent Secretary and other officials of the Ministry would monitor compliance with the resumption date.

Oghoro, in the statement further said that the Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs) in the 25 Local Government Areas of the State should remind all school Heads/Principals of the resumption date and monitor compliance.

For advert placement, vents coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com