Delta: Property Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed In Boundary Clash Between Two Ughelli Communities

LAGOS MAY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Property worth millions of naira has been reportedly destroyed in an ongoing boundary dispute between Ughevwughe and Eruemukowharien communities both in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident began on Sunday, May 12, 2023 and has degenerated into the subsequent days.

The cause of the crisis is said to be connected with alleged encroachment on Ughevwughe land by Eruemukowhorien community after a said demarcation of the boundary between the two communities.

Speaking to our correspondence, a source in the community (name withheld) said “the crisis is between the two rival communities over a land dispute.

According to her, the said area under dispute had already been duly demarcated, with both communities knowing their well laid out boundaries.

She, however, alleged that the Eruemukowharien axis encroached on the land belonging to their rival community which was met with stiff resistance thereby escalating the issue.

The source narrated that the crisis began on Sunday when some unidentified heavily armed gunmen suspected to be boys from Ughevwughe, besieged the residence of the President General of Eruemukowhorien Community shot sporadically, and in the process destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Although, no life was lost, the community leader was said to be unavailable as at the time of the visit.

However, cars and the community health ambulance were totally destroyed by the gunmen.

This of course led to a reprisal attack on Ughevwughe community by irate youths from Eruemukowhorien thereby escalating the issue, she added.

She disclosed that the situation is putting residents of both communities in a state of fear as they call on the state police command and other security agencies in the state to wade in the crisis and restore sanity in the communities.

Attempts to contact the Delta State Police Spokesperson DSP Edafe Bright on the matter were not successful.

Delta Bukketin