Delta PPRO Educates Buyers Against Purchasing Stolen Vehicles From Kidnappers/Robbers

LAGOS AUGUST 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, on Sunday gave details of how some people always received vehicles stolen from kidnapped victims, re-registered them and sold them to innocent buyers in the state.

He added that both the sellers and those who bought the vehicles will have questions to answer over the matter.

Edafe disclosed these on his Twitter handle on Sunday where he said he was at the Ebrumede Police Station in Warri, Delta State to parade the arrested suspects.

According to him, the people arrested were in the habit of receiving vehicles stolen by kidnappers from abducted victims and would re-register the vehicles, thereby changing the details of the original owners.

He added that after doing this, they would sell the vehicles to willing buyers, adding that some of the buyers had also been arrested and would have cases to answer.

He therefore urged people to always be careful and do proper scrutiny before buying any vehicle.

Below are screenshots of his tweets on the matter:

