Delta Police To Investigate Asthmatic  Lady Detained For Recording Police Scene

LAGOS APRIL 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command on Tuesday reacted to the tweets of a man who said his sister was detained and asked to pay N100,000 bail after she recorded policemen with her phone at a road in the state.

The command said it would look into the matter that the man brought to its attention.

The man, whose name is Young Anyanwu, with the Twitter handle @theyounganyanwu, disclosed that his sister was locked up at the Abraka Division of the state police command for recording a police scene involving her and a commercial motorcycle rider.

According to him, she had been asked to pay the sum of N100,000 so as to delete the video, return her phone and get bail, the request he said his sister had rejected.

The man said the lady, who is asthmatic, has been crying helplessly in the cell and the police officers have refused to release her.

He therefore urged the police command to help in looking into the matter and below are screenshots of two of his tweets:

