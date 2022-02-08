Delta Police Restore Peace To Urhobo Community, Arrest 11 Suspected Cultists

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Sequel to the Cult clash between Eiye and Black axe confraternity in Agbarho, Ughelli North LGA that started on the 6/2/2022, which led to the death of five persons, the Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali directed the Command Anti-Cult Unit (SACU), Dragon Patrol Teams and Police Operatives from Agbarho Division to proceed to the said town with a view to ensuring that sanity is restored in the Community.

Consequently, the DPO Agbarho Division, CSP Sam Ogwa led the teams deployed on an intelligence led operation during which eleven suspected cultist who actively participated in the cult clash that led to the death of five persons were arrested and two pump action guns, one cut to size locally made gun, eight expanded cartridges and ten rounds of live cartridges were recovered.

According to Deta State Police Command, the situation had been brought under control and more patrol teams have been deployed to forestall any further breakdown of law and order in the Community while manhunt for the other fleeing suspected cultists is ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police while calling on members of the public to help with any useful information that can lead to the arrest of the other fleeing suspects, also urges parent and guardians to monitor, guide and caution their wards to desist from any cult related activities as the Command under his watch will not relent in arresting anyone found wanting and ensuring that they are prosecuted accordingly. He also warned that the Command is more than ever before determined to fulfil its core mandate which is to protect lives and properties, maintenance of law and order among others and as such will not take it lightly with anybody who tries to cause mayhem of any kind in the state.