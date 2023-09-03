Delta Police Rescue Two Abducted Victims From Oghara Forest, Declare Manhunt For Kidnappers

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of Delta State Police Command has rescued two abducted victims from kidnappers den in Oghara forest in the state.

Their rescued was made possible when on 30/8/2023 at about 1330hours, the DPO Oghara division received a distress call that two persons suspected to have been kidnapped at Oghara-Ugbenu link road and their whereabouts not known.

In an ingenious display of crime fighting craft, the Divisional Police Officer of Oghara CSP Olasunkanmi Musiliu, while working on credible and technically generated information, led a combined team of police operatives of the Division, Anti-Cult Unit, SIB Unit, and the local vigilante groups into Oghara-Ugbenu Forest on the 31st of August 2023, at about 11:30 am.

The operatives relentlessly combed the forest which forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims and escaped. The operatives rescued the two kidnapped victims unhurt and have since reunited with their families.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) who confirmed the rescue of the abducted victims said four live cartridges; one Tecno Spark phone; one ATM card and three sim cards of different telecommunication networks were recovered from the scene, adding that regardless of the victim’s rescue, efforts are on top gear to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspected kidnappers.

In a similar momentous effort, the SAFE DELTA SQUAD recovered a Beretta Pistol from one Michael Danjuma ‘M’. The police arrested him on 1/9/2023 at about 0735 hours while acting on a complaint received from a distress caller (name withheld). The Commander of the Safe Delta detailed operatives who stormed the Ogbezoma qtrs, Okpanam where the aforementioned suspect, Michael Danjuma was arrested.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the 23-year-old suspect who is a native of Latang in Plateau state but resides in Hausa Market by Custom Okpanam majors in vandalizing cables.

A Search Warrant was promptly executed at his premises and upon a thorough search of his place of residence, the following exhibits were recovered: One Beretta Pistol, one magazine, some vandalized cables, two ATM Cards, and one steel pair of scissors. The suspect is in custody and will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

In another development, while adhering to the directives of the Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass psc, to maintain alertness, adopt more visibility patrol and proactive policing within the command, a team of Eagle Net Special Squad Operatives on the 31st of August, 2023, at about 0900hours acting on credible information, stormed a hideout at Isieke Quarters, Asaba, Delta State and arrested one Chimuanya Francis Onwusonye ‘M’. The 30-year-old male suspect who resides in Onitsha, Anambra State was searched on the spot and one Beretta Pistol with four rounds of live ammunition was recovered from him. The suspect was immediately taken into custody, and investigation is ongoing.

In light of these achievements, the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass reiterates that the command will not fold its arms and watch miscreants break the law. Knowing the ember months are usually marked by an increasing spate of crime, he appeals to the general public to be very alert adding that security is everyone’s business. He further reassures the effective dedication in curbing the measure of crime in the state.

CP Wale Abass consequently solicits support from the entire citizenry by way of giving useful information to the Police, reaffirming that the command is proactive and working tirelessly to protect the lives and properties of the inhabitants of Delta State.

DEDICATED LINES:

08036684974; 08125958005; 09053872287 (CONTROL ROOM)

08131070122 (POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER)

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com