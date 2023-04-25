Delta Police Rescue Two Abducted Victims, Declare Manhunt For Fleeing Kidnappers

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 25TH (URHOBOTODAY0-Delta State Police operatives has rescued two abducted victims from suspected kidnappers at ECN junction along Agbarho/Ughelli road in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

The police which encountered the fleeing kidnappers in a gun dwell before they escaped into the bush recovered twenty-six pieces of assorted android phones, one cut-to-size locally made single barrel gun, thirty-eight rounds of live cartridges, two expended cartridges, two Monie point POS machines, four power banks, two empty female hand bags and tricycle with reg no. KPE 73 QT abandoned by the criminals.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe in a statement sigted by Urhobotoday said, “ On 24/04/2023 at about 0200hrs, the DPO Owvian Aladja, CSP Aliyu Shaba received a distress call that two persons, Ovigwe Dagagba ‘m’ 31yrs old and Obinna Nwanko ‘m’ age 29yrs old both of Usiefurun community, Ughelli south LGA, were intercepted and kidnapped by a gang of four suspected kidnappers operating on a tricycle and conveyed them in a Toyota corolla car belonging to one of the victims from Usiefurun roundabout and headed towards Udu LGA.

“The DPO CSP Aliyu Shaba, on receipt of this information, swiftly mobilized and led a team of police operatives, trailed and intercepted the kidnappers at ECN junction along Agbarho/Ughelli road. The police operatives engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel that forced the kidnappers to abandon the car, the kidnapped victims, and escaped into the bush with various degree of bullet injuries. The victims were rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their families.

“Upon search of the vehicle, twenty-six (26) pieces of assorted android phones, one cut-to-size locally made single barrel gun, thirty-eight (38) rounds of live cartridges, two expended cartridges, two Monie point POS machines, four power banks, two empty female hand bags were recovered. The tricycle with reg no. KPE 73 QT used by the suspected kidnappers was also recovered.

“While manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing, the deputy commissioner of police in-charge Operations DCP Johnson Adenola has directed officers and men of the Command to sustain this tempo in the fight against crime and criminality and also urges members of the public to report any suspicious person or movement around them.

“The following dedicated phone lines are available to the public to reach the command, as a quick response contact for any complaint or distress situation during the election exercise:

CONTROL ROOM NUMBERS: 08036684974, 08125958005 and 09053872287.”