Delta Police Rescue Three Abducted Female From Aniocha Forest, Arrest One Kidnapper

LAGOS MARCH 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command said it has rescued three abducted female from kidnappers den in a thick forest in Egbudu-Akah community of Aniocha South LGA of Delta State.

Delta State Police Public Relation (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who made the revelation in a press statement made available to Urhobotoday said on 25/3/23 at about 2030hrs, while a concerned citizen (name withheld) was going about his hunting in the thick forest in Egbudu-Akah community Aniocha South LGA, he sighted a group of people suspected to be kidnappers, and their helpless kidnapped victims, adding that he quickly ran out from the bush and reported what he had seen to the police.

“Upon receiving this information, the DPO in a meticulously coordinated operation, mobilized his patrol team and men of the vigilante, as they charged swiftly into the forest on a rescue mission. While the operatives were about to draw close to the den of these kidnappers, they were sighted by the suspected kidnappers which necessitated the criminals to take to their hills as they exchanged fire with the team of officers in a bid to escape.

“In the process of the exchange of fire. One of the suspected kidnappers was arrested and all three kidnapped female victims were rescued and taken to the hospital for medical attention. Preliminary investigation revealed that all the victims were kidnapped on their way to the hospital.

“It was also revealed that the said suspected kidnappers earlier demanded fifteen million naira (#15 Million) ransom for their release. Upon search of the scene, the following exhibits were recovered: 3 Cutlasses, 2 TECNO phones, A Solar Panel, a Power Bank, Charms, 2 Torch Lights, and some other food items. Meanwhile, the suspect and exhibit have been transferred to SCIID for further investigations,” the statement disclosed.

In another incident, on 25/03/2024 at about 1300hrs, Police officers attached to the Anti-Crime Patrol Team, Agbor Division while conducting stop and search duty, along the road in Ekuku-Agbor Community, they sighted a young man carrying an ox-blood bag; and when the bag was searched, a Locally Made Cut-To-Size Double Barrel Gun and a cartridge were recovered. The suspect one Happy Boi Akaibe, a 25yrs was arrested. Investigations have commenced; meanwhile, the suspect and exhibits have been transferred to SCID for discreet investigations and appropriate prosecutions.

