Delta Police Rescue Hostage From Cultists’ Den In Sapele Environ

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The police command in Delta has rescued a victim held hostage by suspected cultists.

This was revealed on Wednesday in Warri by police spokesman for Delta, DSP Bright Edafe.

Mr Edafe told reporters that the victim was rescued on Sunday by police operatives from the Sapele Division while on visibility patrol within Sapele and environs.

“The police operatives heard some suspected cultists chanting ‘Aro Mate’ and swiftly moved to the area.

“The suspects, on sighting the police, took to their heels, leaving behind a victim they were holding hostage with the intention to murder him.

“The victim was rescued unhurt and has since reunited with his family,” he said.

Mr Edafe said that one pump action gun was recovered from the scene, adding that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Wale Abass, had given the assurance that the command would sustain the fight against crimes.

(NAN)