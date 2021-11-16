Delta Police Rescue Eleven Passengers Adopted Along Ozoro-Ughelli Expressway

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of Delta State Police Command have rescued eleven passengers adopted along Ozoro-Ughelli expressway in Delta State.

Urhobotoday gathered that on November 14th, 2021, at 7 30 pm hoodlums numbering about five on army camouflage uniform armed with AK 47 rifles came out of the bush at Idu roundabout along Ozoro/ Ughelli expressway opened fire on one Toyota Seinna with Reg. No. SMK 185 FU conveying passengers from Ozoro to Ughelli.

The hoodlums adopted all the eleven passengers and took them into the forest awaiting collection of ransom from their relatives.

The DPO Oleh Division, SP Paul Oboware on hearing of the abduction, mobilized and led a combined team of Police patrol teams, vigilante and hunters to the scene.

They condoned off and combed the surrounding bushes relentlessly which made the area uncomfortable for the hoodlums.

Consequently, the suspected kidnappers abandoned the eleven victims and fled. The Eleven kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt and the vehicle recovered.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident to Urhobotoday in a statement, said effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing hoodlums.