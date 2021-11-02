Delta Police Rescue Banga Rice Seller Accused Of Witchcraft From Lynching In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A middle-aged woman who sells ‘banga’ rice at Dederu Street, Okumagba Avenue in Warri South council area of Delta State accused of witchcraft has escaped public lynching.

The woman, popularly known as ‘Madam banga rice’ was said to have been stuck on a street barricade within the neighborhood, in early hours of yesterday.

Banga is a local parlance for palm fruit, from which the special rice delicacy is made.

A video seen by our reporter saw the alleged “witch”, struggling to wiggle through a narrow portion of the barricade.

Residents who gathered to watch her, claimed she confessed to be “flying back” from a “witch coven,” when she crashed into the barricade.

Several voices could be heard chanting “Holy Ghost fire! God caught you today! Witch!”

A police van later appeared when it was day break to whisk her from the scene, before the gathering crowd beat her up.

When contacted by The Nation, Delta police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe said he had no information on the incident, but promised to call back once he is briefed.

The Nation