Delta Police Rescue Abducted Victim In Sapele, Kill Suspected Robber In Warri

LAGOS AUGUST 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Police Command said men of its operative had rescued an abducted victim in Sapele and shot dead a suspected armed robber in Warri.

In the two incidents, the police disclosed that they recovered arms and ammunitions from the suspects.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who affirmed the two incidents in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com said the Delta state police operatives attached to State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) while on a Special duty on August 6th, 2022 alongside Sapele Divisional patrol team, flagged down a Toyota Camry with reg. No. AFM 47 AP with three occupants who refused to stop for a search, instead, they drove against traffic in a bid to escape along Okirigwe road, Sapele.

He explained that the police gave them a tireless chase until they got to a dead end where they jumped down from the vehicle and escaped into a crowded place.

“The Policemen professionally did not open fire as the reason while they were running has not been established and did not want to hurt innocent persons in the process. When the team got to the abandoned vehicle, they saw a victim (name withheld) tied inside the car who was kidnapped by the suspects.

“He was rescued unhurt and has since reunited with his family. Exhibits recovered include, one locally made short gun, one cutlass and their operational vehicle which is suspected to have been stolen. Effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is ongoing,” Bright Edafe affirmed.

He further explained that anti crime patrol team attached to ‘A’ Division Warri who were on Stop and search duty at Iyara road on August 5th, 2022 intercepted a tricycle with three male occupants, adding that on sighting the police, they surprisingly reversed the tricycle and sped off. Edafe explained that the team upon suspicion went after them till they got to Chevron Clinic road in Warri, Delta State where they opened fire on the Policemen and the team equally responded.

“ In the process, one of the suspects was maimed while others escaped. The injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. One locally made cut-to-size gun with six live cartridges and two expanded cartridges were recovered. Serious manhunt for the other members of the gang is ongoing,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police while appreciating the efforts of Deltans in the fight against crime and criminality, urges them to be patient especially when they encounter Policemen on the road performing stop and search duty.

He noted that Stop and search is one of the proactive ways in combating crime and nipping it at the bud. The CP assures all residents in the State that the Command remains committed in carrying out it’s core mandate which is the protection of life and property.