Delta Police Refutes Report Of Abduction Of Ijaw Community Leader, 25 Others

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Police Command has denied report from different online media ( Urhobotoday Exclusive) and known National dailies tagged ‘apprehension in Delta community as one traditional prime minister and twenty five others kidnapped’.

The Command in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com said the report is not only false but a complete mischievous scheme by mischief makers to bring the command into disrepute.

The statement further pointed out that it is pertinent to state that the Command has been very active when it comes to responding to calls from journalist and media houses and as such it is expected that calls are supposed to be put through to either the Commissioner of Police or the Police public relations officer to get a clear confirmation of the information before publication.

“To put the record straight, the Command wishes to state as follow,That there was a community crisis in Tuomo community as a result of one Binabai Tomke who has been parading himself as the community development council (CDC) chairman. On 13th August 2021, one Mike Loyibo Ekayama ‘m’ the traditional prime minister of Tuomo kingdom reported that based on a court order issued on 19th day of July in suit no MCO/1/2021 that the community should constitute an election committee that will produce another CDC chairman in two weeks from the date of the court order, they agreed to hold the election on the 15th of August 2021.

“On the date of the election the self acclaimed chairman hired tugs who disrupted the election process but nobody was maimed, killed or injured. However, because of the rowdy situation people scampered for safety. The traditional prime minister was whisked away by the police to a safe place and neither him nor anybody was kidnapped or abducted as it was wrongly reported.

“It is therefore pertinent to state that normalcy has been restored in the community and the traditional prime minister was in the office of the Commissioner of Police today and has some fruitful discussions.

“The CP once again urge the media to verify information from the Command and ensure that what is been published is authentic to avoid misleading the general public,” the statement read.

BELOW IS POLICE REFUTAL STATEMENT:

DSP. BRIGHT EDAFE,

Ag. POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

DELTA STATE COMMAND,

ASABA.

18th August, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

REJOINDER

The attention of the Delta State Police Command has been drawn to a recent publication from different online media’s and some of the known National dailies tagged ‘apprehension in Delta community as one traditional prime minister and twenty five others kidnapped’. it is not only false but a complete mischievous scheme by mischief makers to bring the command into disrepute. It is pertinent to state that the Command has been very active when it comes to responding to calls from journalist and media houses and as such it is expected that calls are supposed to be put through to either the Commissioner of Police or the Police public relations officer to get a clear confirmation of this information before publication.

To put the record straight, the Command wishes to state as follow,

That there was a community crisis in Tuomo community as a result of one Binabai Tomke who has been parading himself as the community development council (CDC) chairman. On 13th August 2021, one Mike Loyibo Ekayama ‘m’ the traditional prime minister of Tuomo kingdom reported that based on a court order issued on 19th day of July in suit no MCO/1/2021 that the community should constitute an election committee that will produce another CDC chairman in two weeks from the date of the court order, they agreed to hold the election on the 15th of August 2021. On the date of the election the self acclaimed chairman hired tugs who disrupted the election process but nobody was maimed, killed or injured. However, because of the rowdy situation people scampered for safety. The traditional prime minister was whisked away by the police to a safe place and neither him nor anybody was kidnapped or abducted as it was wrongly reported.

It is therefore pertinent to state that normalcy has been restored in the community and the traditional prime minister was in the office of the Commissioner of Police today and has some fruitful discussions. The CP once again urge the media to verify information from the Command and ensure that what is been published is authentic to avoid misleading the general public.

DSP. BRIGHT EDAFE,

Ag. POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

DELTA STATE COMMAND,

ASABA.