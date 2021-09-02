Delta Police Recovers Stolen Dangote Truck Loaded With 900 Bags Of Cement, Arrest Four Suspects

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of Delta State Police command has recovered Dangote truck loaded with 900 bags of cement allegedly stolen by armed robbers.

Urhobotoday gathered that on 31/08/2021 at about 0930hrs while Illah divisional patrol team were on aberdeen patrol along Illah-Asaba road, they received a report from one Bature Ibrahim a driver of Dangote company truck, that at about 0300hrs of the same date while trying to park his truck with Reg. DAS. 690 ZY loaded with nine hundred (900) bags of cement at Okpella in Edo State four (4) armed men emerged from the bush dragged him and his conductor into the bush gave them several machete cuts and tied them with rope then made away with the truck. The patrol swung into action immediately and after due intelligence led investigation, they located the truck somewhere in Illah where it was parked at Aniegele along Illah-Asaba road. On sighting the patrol vehicle, the suspects jumped into the bush and took to their heels, the police in a combined effort with the local vigilantes chased them and four (4) suspects namely Ozioma Umez ‘m’, Uchenna Idenyi ‘m’, Chibuike Nwamgbo ‘m’ and Chiolada Nomha ‘m’ were arrested in connection with the crime.

Two (2) cutlasses were also recovered from the suspects. Investigation is ongoing.

In another development, on 31/08/2021 at about 2125hrs, Dragon 02 patrol team of the command while conducting stop and search along Agbor/Asaba expressway by Issele-Uku intercepted one red colored Qlink Motorcycle with reg number LEG 326 QN conveying three occupants who upon sighting the patrol team abandoned the motorcycle and ran into the nearby bus.

They were chased and consequently one of the suspects named Musa kabiru ‘m’ 42yrs of Onitsha was arrested.

Upon searching the suspect, one locally made pistol one live cartridge and four mobile handsets were recovered from him.

The owners of the phones have identified the phones as theirs and also identified the suspect as one of the gang who robbed them. Effort is on top gear to arrest the other fleeing members of the gangs while investigation is ongoing.

Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Are Mohammed Ali urged residents of the state to be vigilant at all times and to be security conscious.

He also advised Deltans to avail themselves with the distress numbers issued by the command for them to reach the command as soon as the need arises while also thanking members of the public for their continuous support in the fight against crime and criminality in the state