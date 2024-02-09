Delta Police Recover Pistol, Cartidges Concealed In Fish Bag Along Kwale-Ogwashi-Uku Expressway

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Police in Delta state have recovered one locally fabricated pistol and two live cartridges concealed inside a polythene bag containing smoked fish.

Men of Dragon Patrol of the state police command made the recovery during a stop and search operation on a commercial Sienna Bus conveying passengers from Ughelli to Asaba along Kwale – Ogwashi-Uku Expressway.

One Fedelis Akpos aged 23 years, a resident of Ewhu Community Ughelli South council area of the state was arrested.

According to a statement by the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe on Thursday, the suspect concealed the gun and cartridge in the fish bag as a decoy adding that the professionally trained cops however uncovered the exhibit despite his antics.

In another development, the statement said on Wednesday at about 11 am, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the command while conducting a stop and search at Head-Bridge Asaba, recovered three cartons containing 100 bottles of CSC Codeine and 400 sachets of 250mg of Tramadol, and some other suspected hard drugs from three suspects.

They are 40-year-old Lucky Emmanuel from Ughelli, Enunwuune Snu, 46; and Jacob Efedeye 32, who are in custody as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the new Commissioner of Police in the State, Abaniwonda Olufemi has expressed his sincere appreciation to the officers for carrying out their duties diligently and outsmarting the suspects.

He reiterated that under his watch, the command will do all it takes within the ambit of the law to ensure that a safer environment for all Deltans, residents and non-residents is achieved.

He further urged the law-abiding public to always report any criminal activities to the nearest police station or call the Command Control Room: (08036684974; 08125958005; 09053872287).

Nigeria Tribune

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com