Delta Police Recover  Cache Of Arms, Ammunition From Uncompleted Building In Ekpan

LAGOS JULY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police command has recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from an uncompleted building located at Agadaga avenue off Jakpa road, Ekpan, Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

The recovery of the arms and ammunition was as a result of numerous complaints from residents of Ekpan and environs on the antecedents of kidnappers and armed robbers in Ekpan, Warri, and environs.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Wale Abass ordered the deployment of CSP Aliyu Shaba to Ekpan Police Station with a clear mandate to sanitize the area and ensure that Ekpan and environs are safe for all resident.

Thus, the police acting on credible intelligence gathered on the hideout of suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, and the location of their weapons, on 03/07/2023 at about 1600hrs, led a combined team of policemen attached to Ekpan division and military personnel of 3 battalion Nigerian army Ekpan, on a sting operation and raided their hideout at Agadaga avenue off Jakpa road, Ekpan, where a thorough search was conducted at an uncompleted building during which one (1) AK-47 Rifle with five (5) magazines loaded with One Hundred and Sixty-one (161) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one (1) Assault Rifle with two magazines loaded with fifty-nine (59) rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, two English pump-action guns, One Hundred and Ten (110) rounds of live cartridges, one (1) Double Barrel gun, one Single Barrel gun, one toy gun, cutlasses, and a bunch of charms wrapped in a cap were retrieved. A frantic effort to arrest the criminal syndicate is ongoing.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the recovery of the arms and ammunition stated that the commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass is solicits maximum cooperation from members of the public, particularly Deltans, especially in the area of making available any useful information that will aid in crime fighting to the Police.

He therefore urged Deltans to contact the following numbers at the Control room for any further information to unravel criminal activities. The numbers are 08036684974, 08125958005, 09053872287 and 09155570007 ( PPRO’S OFFICE).