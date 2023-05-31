1 2 3 4 5
Delta Police Recover Cache Of Ammunition As Kidnappers Of Couple Meet Their Waterloo

LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Two kidnappers of husband and wife  yesterday met their waterloo their waterloo along Warri-Sapele  by Aziza junction, Delta State.

 Report made available to Urhobotoday.com  by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP  Bright Edafe  revealed that while  CSP Aliyu Shaba led operatives from Ovwian Aladja were  on a confidence building proactive patrol along DSC/Effurrun road,  the DPO received a distress call that a man and his wife (name withheld) were kidnapped  adding that   their Lexus Jeep (registration number withheld) was  snatched.

The statement disclosed that on getting the information, the DPO  swiftly trailed the escape route of the suspected kidnappers and eventually intercepted the vehicle along Warri-Sapele road by Aziza junction.

The statement further explained that   on sighting the police operatives, the suspects opened fire on the team in a bid to escape and the police professionally responded, neutralizing two of the suspects in the process, while the other suspects abandoned the kidnapped couples in the vehicle and escaped with  the victims rescued unhurt.

“One AK47 rifle with breach number 16869, forty-six rounds of 7.62 live ammunition, one pump action gun, and thirteen live cartridges were recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.

“The Commissioner of police, CP Wale abass, while expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the successful operation, admonished other DPO’s to sanitize their areas as well. He noted that the command under his watch will force criminals to relocate or steer clear from crime.

As part of strategies emplaced by the command to check  the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers in Warri, Ughelli,  and other parts of the state and nip it at the bud, the commissioner of Police Delta state, CP Wale Abass,  directed DPOS and Tactical Commanders to step up their game and be ahead of these criminals in order to get them completely flushed out of the state.

“The CP also advised parents and community leaders to talk to their youths/wards not to take up arms in order to make a living because they will eventually meet a disastrous end,” the statement read.

 

