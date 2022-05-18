1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Wed, May 18th, 2022

Delta Police PRO Shares Story Of Yahoo Boy Who Report Another Yahoo Boy For Scamming His White Lady

LAGOS MAY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The spokesperson of the Delta state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, has shared the story of how an internet fraudster popularly referred to as Yahoo boy, reported another Yahoo boy for scamming his Russian ‘woman.’

In a series of posts on his Whatsapp status, Edafe shared screenshots of his conversation with the complainant and with the Russian lady who was scammed. In the chat, Edafe advised the Russian lady to run away from the complainant who he says is pretending to be her friend as he is a scammer as well.

 

Read below…

 

LinderIkeji

 

