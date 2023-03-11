Delta Police On Trail Of Suspects Involved In Threatening Viral Video On  Gov Election In Orogun Community

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Command is aware of a viral video clip in the social media, of a man in the Orogun community, Ughelli North LGA, Delta State, speaking at nighttime, in Urhobo dialect, as a Town Crier, with doctored English transcription in which a message was sent out to the effect that an unnamed retired senior Police officer, directed him to announce that all residents of the community must vote for a particular candidate in the governorship election or in default be “taken to the Police Area Command, beaten to death by the Police and buried by the government”.

Acting proactively the inciting content of the clip, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, psc+, directed the Divisional Police Officer, Orogun Division, to carry out a discreet investigation into the matter. The Town Crier was subsequently arrested for interrogation. He admitted that he was merely acting on his own and that no serving or retired senior police officer gave him such directive. He however denied knowledge or involvement in the making of the latest version of the clip with English transcription as not being in line with his earlier message.

Emerging facts revealed that some mischievous elements, who are out to cause tension and discontent in the state, edited and magnified the message of the Town Crier, which he had since retracted, beyond his original intention, added English transcription and put same in the social media, to serve their selfish purpose. This is not just malicious but criminal. The Command is gradually closing in on characters behind the said video clip, with a view to bringing them before the law.

The Commissioner of Police wishes to remind every resident of Delta State that officers and men of the Command remained apolitical and committed to the success of the electoral process and will not be used by any individual or group to subvert the popular wish of Deltans. No citizen will be arrested, harassed or assaulted for exercising his/her franchise.

He equally wishes to remind Deltans of the Command’s commitment and readiness to protect the fundamental rights of every citizen, with respect to their freedom of speech and choice of candidates during this electioneering season. He thus urges every residents in the State, particularly indigenes of the Orogun community, to come out en-masse and exercise their franchise on Election Day without fear, as modalities have been put in place to ensure that the election on March 18th, 2023 is hitch-free.

The following dedicated phone lines are available to the public to reach the command for quick response to any complaint or distress situation during the election.

CONTROL ROOM NUMBERS

08036684974 08125958005 09053872287

DSP BRIGHT EDAFE

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

DELTA STATE COMMAND,

ASABA.