Delta: Police Officer Arrested In Ibusa Over Alleged Attempted Murder

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Delta State Police Command has arrested and detained a police officer attached to Ibusa division for allegedly stabbing a 36-year-old mechanic, Mr. Chukwunalu Igwebeze, at Ogboli village in Ibusa, Oshimili North local council.

The Guardian learnt that the police officer who is currently in custody at the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), allegedly stabbed Igwebeze on his stomach last month, at a beer parlour in the town.

The victim, a father of two fell as soon as he was stabbed by the policeman who came to the beer parlour with his colleagues in patrol van, to buy ‘action bitter’ drink and started bleeding

It was learnt that the police officer and his colleagues abandoned him as he struggled to live, while the owners of the shop and other sympathisers assisted him to Federal Medical Centre Asaba, where he is currently bedridden.

Director-General, (DG) Young Nigeria Rights Organisation, Victor Ojei in a petition dated February 7, 2022, to the commissioner of police in Delta, Ari Mohammed Alli, titled: ‘Attempted murder of 36-year-old Chukwunalu Igwebeze by a Police Officer at Ogboli Village, Ibusa, Delta State, explained that at about 10:00 p.m. Igwebeze and his friend went to hang out at a beer palour. When the owner of the beer palour was about to close his shop, there was a police patrol van that came. One of the officers, Ojei wanted to buy action bitters drink but the owner of the shop told him that he has closed but was busy picking empty bottles.

He said the police officer got angry and brought out a dagger to stab the shop owner, while the wife intervened and told her husband to stay away, adding that the police officer, then started insulting his wife.

“That was when Igwebeze approached him and asked him to stop cursing someone’s wife, that if it was his wife will he be happy? They both exchanged words and that was when the police officer brought out a dagger stabbed Igwebeze on the stomach. Everybody ran away apart from the shop owner, who screamed for help. That was when some people used their shirts to wrap Igwebeze on his stomach because his intestines were already spurting. He was rushed to the hospital but was rejected due to complications.

“He was later moved to Federal Medical Centre, Asaba. The police community has abandoned Mr. Chukwunalu Igwebeze to his fate. It is expected that there should be a human face in an event like this. He is paying N100, 000 every two days since this ugly incident occurred. We call on the leadership of the Nigeria Police to do the right thing by not neglecting the family and the victim of this attempted murder,” Ojei said.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edafe Bright, who confirmed the incident said: “The police officer has been arrested and detained at state’s headquarters.”

The Guardian-Nigeria