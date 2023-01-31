Delta Police Neutralize Two Suspected Armed Robbers/Kidnappers During Gun Duel

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State police operatives has neutralized two suspected armed robbers/kidnappers in Urhobo community of Udu, Ughelli-South LGA during gun duel.

Beside the killing of the suspects, the police recovered one AK 47 rifle and twenty-seven (27) rounds of 7.62.

A statement from Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe sighted by Urhobotoday.com revealed that on 26/01/2023, the DPO Ovwian Aladja received an information that two members of a dreaded armed robbery/kidnapping gang were sighted at a club in Udu LGA and the DPO CSP Aliyu Shaba swiftly mobilized and led police operatives to the club where one of the suspect was arrested.

The suspect who allegedly confessed to be a member of an armed robbery/kidnapping gang was reported to have led the operatives to their hideout in Udu where the police operatives were engaged in a serious gun duel by his gang members.

“During the gun duel, one of the suspects was neutralized by the operatives. The suspect arrested at the club was fatally wounded in the cross fire while other members of the gang escaped. One AK47 rifle and twenty-seven (27) rounds of 7.62 ammunition were recovered. The injured suspect gave up the ghost before he could get to the hospital,” the statement from Bright Edafe confirmed, adding that the police has declared manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.

Similarly, operatives of raiders squad deployed to Oghara on directives of the CP, on 29/01/2023 raided a suspected cultists hideout at the back of Oghara Grammer school and recovered one AK47 rifle, one double barrel gun and cartridges.