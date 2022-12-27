1 2 3 4 5
Delta Police Neutralize Two Fleeing Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Arms, Cartridges In Warri

LAGOS DECEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police operatives on Christmas eve shot dead two fleeing suspected robbers in Warri, Delta State.  The police also recovered AK 49, one locally made double barrel gun and cartridges from the suspects.

A statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that  on 24/12/2022 at about 2300hours, operatives of ‘B’ Division Warri patrol team, while on night surveillance patrol duty along Okumagba Estate roundabout in Warri South LGA, they intercepted a tricycle with two male occupants, and subjected them to a search.

The stated stated  that during the search, three live cartridges concealed under the seat of the tricycle were recovered, adding  that  upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to be members of a five man kidnapping syndicate operating around Warri and its environs.

“Acting on their confessions,  on 25/12/2022, the suspects led Police operatives to their hideout at a house located along Upper Erejuwa Street, where one (1) AK49 rifle with breach no. 11876, one (1) locally made double barrel long gun, two (2) machetes were recovered.

“On their way back to the Police Station, the two suspects jumped out of the moving Police Hilux vehicle in an attempt to escape, but the Policemen gave them a hot chase. In a bid to demobilize them, they were maimed by the operatives, and rearrested. The suspects gave up the ghost  while they were being taken to the hospital. Manhunt for the other members of the gang is ongoing,” the statement revealed.

