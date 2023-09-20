Delta Police Neutralize Four Suspected Kidnappers In Jesse, Recover Arms, Ammunition

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 20TH (URHOBOTDAY)-Due to the reported incidences of kidnappings along Jesse axis of the State. On 12th September 2023, the State Commissioner of Police, CP. Wale Abass PSC, directed the deployment of operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad {SAKCCS} and DOPS Bufallo team among others to the area.

On 18th September 2023, during a joint patrol along Jesse – Igueleba in Edo State, the team encountered a gang of armed bandits who laid wait in the bush to attack and kidnap unsuspecting motorists.

The hoodlums who apparently sighted the police team, fired at the front tyre of the lead pickup van, thus demobilizing the vehicle. They were swiftly engaged in a gun duel by members of the police team.

The armed men eventually succumbed to the superior firepower of the policemen who pursued them into the deep forest during which four {04} suspected kidnappers were fatally wounded. One AK47 rifle with twenty-five {25} rounds of live ammunition were recovered. The wounded suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment where they were later certified dead.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass while applauding the gallantry of the men admonished them to do more and sustain the tempo in the fight against kidnapping and other vices.

He also appealed to members of the public to provide the command with credible information that would help the police in this fight.

