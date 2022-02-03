1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Thu, Feb 3rd, 2022

Delta Police Nabs Fashion Designer With Different Brands Of Hard Drugs In Eku, 25 Cultists In Agbor

LAGOS FEBRUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command Crack Surveillance team has arrested  24-year-old  Fashion Designer, Mr  Larry Onifon  with  different brands of hard drugs during a  raid in  a black-spot in Okwuchi Quarters,  Eku, Delta State.

The  exhibits  recovered from the suspects were  forty  packets of 100mg tramadol,  eighty-nine  wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, four  sachets of Swinol, three containers of loud and  fifty-five wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine.

The suspect who denied   ownership of the drugs confessed that  the joint or cartel  popularly “OBJ Cartel”  where he was  arrested  is owned by one  one of the fleeing suspects named “OBJ”.

Delta State Police Public Relation  Officer (PPRO), DSP Brigt  Edafe who confirmed  the arrest of the  Fashion Designer  said the suspect is in custody of the police,  while manhunt for the other fleeing suspects is ongoing.

Similarly, the Command Raider’s operatives raided a criminal hideout at Agbor, Delta State, during which twenty-five  male suspected cultists were arrested. Some of the suspects confessed being members of Black Axe Confraternity and Junior Supreme Aiye Confraternity.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali while appreciating officers and men for their tireless efforts in the fight against crime and criminality, also admonished them to be alive to their responsibilities and discharge their duties effectively.

The CP thanked Members of the public and other stakeholders for their continuous support and partnership with the Command. He assures all that the Command under his watch will not let them down.

 

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close