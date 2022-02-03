Delta Police Nabs Fashion Designer With Different Brands Of Hard Drugs In Eku, 25 Cultists In Agbor

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command Crack Surveillance team has arrested 24-year-old Fashion Designer, Mr Larry Onifon with different brands of hard drugs during a raid in a black-spot in Okwuchi Quarters, Eku, Delta State.

The exhibits recovered from the suspects were forty packets of 100mg tramadol, eighty-nine wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, four sachets of Swinol, three containers of loud and fifty-five wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine.

The suspect who denied ownership of the drugs confessed that the joint or cartel popularly “OBJ Cartel” where he was arrested is owned by one one of the fleeing suspects named “OBJ”.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Brigt Edafe who confirmed the arrest of the Fashion Designer said the suspect is in custody of the police, while manhunt for the other fleeing suspects is ongoing.

Similarly, the Command Raider’s operatives raided a criminal hideout at Agbor, Delta State, during which twenty-five male suspected cultists were arrested. Some of the suspects confessed being members of Black Axe Confraternity and Junior Supreme Aiye Confraternity.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali while appreciating officers and men for their tireless efforts in the fight against crime and criminality, also admonished them to be alive to their responsibilities and discharge their duties effectively.

The CP thanked Members of the public and other stakeholders for their continuous support and partnership with the Command. He assures all that the Command under his watch will not let them down.