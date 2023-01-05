Delta Police Nabs Facebook Scammers Who Specialise In Kidnapping, Raping Female Victims

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police command has arrested Facebook Scammers whose specialty is to kidnap, rape and collect ransom from the parents of their female victims.

Those arrested were Cornelius Emene, Nelson Aghogho and Ufuoma Tunde.

Narrating how the trio was arrested in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com, the police disclosed that on January 2nd, 2023 the DPO Ofuoma Division in Ufuoma, Ughelli North local government area received a complaint from a lady (name withheld) that she saw one of the hoodlums that kidnapped her on December 11th, 2022 and held her hostage at a hotel in Iwherekpokpor Community, Ughelli North LGA, took her nude pictures and recorded her on video while inserting a candle on her private part, and used same to blackmail with her parents paying huge ransom.

“ On receipt of this complaint, the DPO immediately detailed a combined team of Police detectives and Ekiugbo community vigilante, arrested one Cornelius Emene ‘m’ aged age 32 years.

“During preliminary investigation, suspects made useful statement that led to the arrest of two other suspects Nelson Aghogho (aka Little), Ufuoma Tunde ‘f’, and also gave account of how they kidnapped another student of school of health and Technology Ofuoma, Ughelli north LGA,” he disclosed.

According to the statement, the Modus operandi of the syndicate is to lure unsuspecting young girls on facebook, get them to a hotel, drug them, gang rape them, before holding them hostage and demand ransom from their parents to secure their release.

Edafe said the suspects phones contained numerous sex video recording of their previous victims, which was also used to blackmail them and their parents.