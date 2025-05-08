Delta: Police Nab Two Brothers For Alleged Kidnapping, Robbing Man Of N70m In Abraka

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police have arrested two brothers of the same parents, Maxwell Mathew (25) and Samuel Mathew (21), over the alleged abduction of a young man, Patrick Omoregie.

The police recovered about thirty million (N30 million) as the remainder of the seventy million (N70m) allegedly transferred from the victim’s bank by the suspects at gunpoint, DAILY POST can report.

The Police also recovered from the suspects the victim’s GLC 300 Benz, one helmet, one cut-to-size locally made single barrel gun, two cartridges, and two high-branded power bikes.

This is coming after the suspects allegedly attacked, robbed, and withdrew the sum of seventy million (N70m) naira from the victim’s bank account and stole his car at Abraka Community, Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

They also stole from the victim’s Benz GLC300 car, an iPhone 16 Plus, and one hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150,000) in cash.

The suspects have been terrorizing Abraka Community with their criminal activities until they were arrested in a hotel at Benin-City, Edo State, where they made plans to sell the victim’s vehicle.

It was learned that the suspects ran to a hotel in Benin-City where they planned to sell the stolen vehicle just before they were arrested with the car recovered.

The suspects confessed that they used part of the money to pay the rent of their mother at Abraka Community.

The matter was transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Delta State Command, after a misunderstanding between the DPO, Urban Market Division, and Policemen in Abraka was settled.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, is yet to pick phone calls or reply to a text and WhatsApp messages sent to him for confirmation of the report.

Human rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe, has called on the Delta State Police Command, led by CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, to ensure a thorough investigation and prosecution of the suspects to serve as a deterrent to others in society.

He added that the victim’s money and vehicle should also be handed over to him without any stress.

DailyPost

