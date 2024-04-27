Delta Police Nab Three Suspected Cultists, Recover Arms, Ammunitions In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In furtherance of the efforts to accelerate the fight against crime, Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi deployed a special squad of Police operatives led by ASP Julius Robinson.

This squad, currently stationed in Ughelli, through a high-density operation, has so far successfully arrested six suspected kidnappers, recovered one Pump action gun, three Barretta pistols, one revolver pistol, one locally made cut-to-size gun, and they have also rescued three kidnapped victims so far.

The strategy of Delta State Police Commissioner paid of when on 17/4/2024 at about 2330hrs, while working on the credible intelligence received about a syndicate of armed robbers terrorizing Ughelli and its environs, ASP Julius Robinson led his team, in a sting operation, stormed Sapele Town and arrested the leader of one of the suspected syndicate known as Ibrahim Usman – a 35yrs male indigene of Abaji Town, Kogi State. At about 0530hrs of 18/4/2024, the suspect led the operatives to Itsekiri Road area of Sapele Town, where two (2) of his gang members: Joseph Aondohbmba, 22yrs of Gbeji Community in Logo LGA, Benue State and Collins Ovo (alias “Gbegbes”), a 23 yrs male suspect from Adeji Community in Okpe LGA, Delta State. The gang leader Ibrahim Usman took the team to his residence at Itsekiri Road, before Macpherson Area of Sapele where a Barretta Pistol hidden under his mattress was recovered. Investigation is ongoing.

A week later the team led by ASP Julius Robinson again stormed Ogorode Area of Sapele Town, 0730hrs and arrested one Daniel Okete m” 32 years a native of Jesse Community in Ethiope-West LGA, but resides in Sapele, Delta State. Upon search, a Barretta Pistol was recovered in his residence which he confessed that he bought from one Goodluck Sokutu ‘m’ also in custody. He confessed to being the third in command of Eiye Confraternity in Sapele Town.

Also, on 25/4/2024 at about 1000hrs, while acting on the confessions from a gun runner already in custody viz Goodluck Sakuta ‘m’ operatives recovered a Barretta Pistol at an uncompleted building in Amukpe area of Sapele where it was hidden. Investigation is ongoing.

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com