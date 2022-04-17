Delta Police Nab Pastor For Allegedly Defiling 12-Year-Old Girl In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Police in Delta State has arrested a 31-year-old Pastor of a church along MTN Road in Sapele for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 12-year-old girl (name withheld).

According to a source close to the little girl’s family, she and her family were members of the church and it was during one of those church activities that he defiled her.

A police source who pleaded anonymity told newsman that the pastor was arrested following a report by the father of the victim who reported at the Sapele Police Station.

He said that “the girl was complaining of pain in her abdomen, that was when the victim’s mother and father became suspicious and when the girl was queried, she told them that the suspect forcefully had carnal knowledge of her when she went for choir practice and threatened to kill her if she tells anybody.”

The source added that “upon the report, the police swung into action and the randy pastor was arrested.

“Upon interrogation, the pastor owned up to have committed the crime and he is currently being detained at the Sapele Police station, while the victim has been taken to an undisclosed hospital here for medical attention.

All attempt to get the Delta State Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, for comments on the issue proved abortive as his number was not connecting; however, a senior police officer confirmed that “a pastor was arrested for raping an underage girl, but ” I am yet to hear about the real story,” he said.

Delta News Bulletin