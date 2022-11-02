Delta Police Nab Nine Suspected Gunrunners, Recover Cache Of  Locally Made Arms

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Police Command has arrested nine men allegedly involved in gunrunning with cache of locally made arms and tool box containing fabricated materials working tools.

Delta State police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe in a statement made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that based on credible intelligence about syndicate who specializes in manufacturing locally made guns and other arms, Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali detailed the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) to carry out intensive raids in the said area.

“The team led by the Commander SACU, SP Christopher Igbaji, on 31/10/2022, raided the hideout in Emuhu Community, Ika North-East LGA, during which, forty-two (42) locally made single barrel guns, six (6) double barrel guns, three (3) pump action guns, two (2) filing machines, and a tool box containing fabricated materials working tools were recovered.

“The suspected ring leader, one Peter Okolie ‘m’ 58yrs and nine (9) others all from Agba Quarters Emuhu were arrested, exhibits in custody and investigation is ongoing.

“The CP commended the team for the successful operation and assures all residents in the State that the Command will not relent in the fight against crime and criminality, noting that Proactive Policing and Community Police is key in this fight.

“He adjured all to continue to partner with the Command by giving useful, timely and credible information that will help the Command to nip crime in the Bud,” the statement disclosed.