Delta Police Nab Fraud Syndicate With 15 Different Banks’ ATM Cards In Ogwashi-Uku

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested four -man fraud syndicate who specialized in defrauding unsuspecting victims of their hard earned money IN Ogwashi-Uku town and environs in Delta state.

Those arrested are Allison Louis a native of Numan LGA of Adamawa state, Sunday David a native of Oturkpo Benue state, Peter Akagbai from Umuokwe Quarters of Ogwashi-Uku and Chibuzor Elumeze Ogbenta-Obi Quarters in Ogwashi-Uku.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe, while explaining how the syndicate were arrested in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com explained that on the 22/01/2023 at about 0800hrs, operatives of Decoy Squad led by ASP Julius Robinson acting on a credible intelligence on a syndicate who specializes in defrauding unsuspecting victims of their hard earned money stormed Ogwashi-Uku town and arrested the four suspects with a tricycle, fifteen 15 different bank ATM cards.

He added that during the course of the investigation, the suspects alleged confessed to a series of fraud committed within Ogwashi-uku and Asaba metropolis with POS operators and filling stations as their major victims.

“The suspects stated that they go to filling stations, POS operators and super markets, purchase items and also make withdrawals with the ATM cards and then call their banks and give a false complaint that the transaction was not successful.

“The banks without due investigation will then wrongly debit the victims and credit the accounts of the suspects. They have so far defrauded their various victims several millions of naira. Investigation is ongoing,” he stated.