Delta Police Kill Two Suspected Serial Killers, Kidnappers During Gun Duel In Beer Parlour

LAGOS DECEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two suspected serial killers, kidnappers and armed robbers that have been troubling residents of Warri, Ekpan, Ovvwian Aladja and environs were killed during gun duel in a beer parlour in Avwian-Aladja community of Delta State.

Urhobotoday.com learnt that on 2nd December 2022, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ovwian Aladja, CSP Aliyu Shaba, acting on a tip off that two members of the dreaded “Momotimi” Gang were sighted in a Beer Parlour at Opete community in Owvain Aladja, Udu LGA.

The DPO Ovwian Aladja Division, mobilized and led a team of Police operatives to the scene where they found the duo of Gift Famous A.K.A “BOBONE” ‘m’ aged 29yrs, and Edafe Friday Onaibe A.K.A ‘LASLAS 1500’ ‘m’ aged 25yrs of Enerhen, both of whom had long been on the Command’s wanted list for their criminal exploit in Warri and other parts of the State.

The report signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe affirmed that the Duo on sighting the Police fired gunshot at them, in a bid to escape and the Police operatives returned fire while giving them a hot chase and in the ensuing gun duel, both suspects were fatally wounded.

“However, on their way to the hospital the suspects confessed to several robberies, assassination, including the murder of one Douglas Abugu in Ekpan on 18/8/2022, because he took over the position of quarter chairman from him when he (Gift Famous) was in prison, and he could not get back his position when he returned, hence his decision to kill Douglas. He also confessed to the murder of one “small doctor” in the same Ekpan axis on 22/8/2022.

“He further revealed that he is responsible for the attempted kidnap/murder of one man(name withheld) in Ekpan, where they shot him in a bid to kidnap him. Both suspects who were fatally wounded in the gun duel died before getting to the hospital. Manhunt for the other members of the gang is ongoing,” the report revealed.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali solicits for more support from members of the public, especially in the area of giving timely, credible and useful information to the Police.

He also advises parents/guardians to caution their children/wards, especially the youths to desist from crime, noting that there is obviously no light at the end of the tunnel for any criminal as the end is always predictably disastrous.