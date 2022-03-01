Delta Police Kill Notorious Armed Robber In Warri, Rescue Kidnapped Victim

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Operative of Delta State Police Command has shot dead a suspected notorious armed robber, Getay, who and his gang have been on the police wanted list for terrorizing residence of Warri and its environs.

Getay met his waterloo when on 25/02/2022 at about 1420hrs, Operatives of ‘B’ Division Warri Patrol team while on aberdeen patrol along lower Erejuwa street by old welfare road, received an information that a notorious armed robber popularly known as Getay and his gang that have been on the Command’s wanted list, were operating around the neighborhood.

According to information from Delta Police Command, the team immediately proceeded to the area, upon sighting the Police Patrol team, the hoodlums opened fire on the team and the team equally responded.

In the ensuing gun duel, Getay who is the leader of the gang sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

One cut-to-size double barrel gun, one (1) live cartridge, two (2) expended cartridges were recovered.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident said investigation is ongoing.

In a related development, on the 24/02/2022 at about 2230hrs, Operatives of Dragon 18 Patrol team while on routine stop and search duty along ECN/Otu-Jeremi Aladja road by Ewhrekekan junction, sighted a Mercedes Benz ML 350 and Lexus 350 parked by the road side, while observing the two vehicles, a kidnapped victim (name withheld) aged 62yrs on sighting the police raised an alarm that he has been kidnapped.

The patrol team swung into action and advanced towards the vehicles when suddenly, they heard gun shots. The team immediately returned fire which made the hoodlums to abandon the victim and escaped into the bush.

The victim was rescued by the team. The Victim said he was kidnapped at about 1850hrs of same date, at the entrance of his gate in Afisere road Ughelli. One Mercedes Benz ML 350 black colour with Reg. No. EKY 964 DP belonging to the victim, one AK47 magazine loaded with eight rounds of 7.62 ammunition were recovered.