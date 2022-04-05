1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Apr 5th, 2022

Delta Police Intercept 14-Seater Bus With 13 Kidnapped Victims, Kill Suspected Kidnapper

 

LAGOS APRIL 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Delta State Police Command has  intercepted 14-seater bus conveying thirteen kidnapped victims into the bush.

Urhobotoday.com gathered that on  3/4/2022 at about 0840hours, information got to the Command that a gang  of dare devil kidnappers have  intercepted a fourteen-seater bus with reg no M831-FJK along Aniagbala Community via Ubulu-uku express road in Aniocha south LGA with  kidnapped thirteen of  passengers being convey  to the bush.

On getting the intelligent report, Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Ari Muhammed Ali directed the  DPO of  Ogwashi-Uku Division to lead men into the bush and ensure that the victims were rescued unhurt and also arrest the suspects.

Consequently, the DPO, CSP Mohammed Naallah swiftly led a combined team of Police operatives and Vigilantes into the bush and gave the hoodlums a hot chase which led to exchange of Gun fire.

One of the suspects was hit and he died on the spot,  while the other members of the gang escaped with bullet injuries.

Delta State Police Public relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the rescue of the adopted passengers said all the  thirteen kidnapped victims were rescued alive and unhurt and One AK47 rifle was recovered.

