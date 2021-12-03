Delta Police, Igbuzor Youths Clash Over Land

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Command and youths of Achala-Igbuzor and Ezukwu of Igbuzor Kingdom in Oshimili North Council are fighting over a 60-hectare land.

Youths of the communities, yesterday, took to the streets to protest what they perceived as undue intimidation and harassment by the police, saying the command was forcefully taking over their land.

Their President, Mr. Momah Steven, said the police were laying false claims to the land, even without paying any compensation.

“Youths are aggrieved. We want to farm on our land. We are not lazy youths and we are ready to farm if they allow us to use our land. If they take our land, that simply means we are finished because it would amount to debasing us to strangers in our own land,” he said.

He appealed to relevant authorities for interventions on the issue.

The president alleged that the police had arrested and detained community youths over the Land.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner for Land and Survey, Kate Onianwa, said the state government did procure land for the state Police Command about 20 years ago, and that compensation had not been paid, but preparations toward payment of compensation for the land had reached advance stage.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, declined comment, saying he needed to look into the matter properly before commenting.

