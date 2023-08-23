Delta Police Fault  Pararan Mock News Video  On Arrest, Detention  Of Cable Vandal In Oleh

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has faulted a viral video clip posted on PARARAN MOCK NEWS Facebook page and other social media platforms by a social media influencer popularly known as “PARARAN”; falsely narrating how one Endurance Edwin was arrested and has been in Warri correctional center since year 2019.

The Police Command in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday said having examined the video clip wishes to debunk the narrative by the said influencer as false, misleading and a deliberate attempt to castigate and bring the image of the force and the command into disrepute and such will not be tolerated.

The Command disclosed that while it does not wish to engage in any form of argument with the publisher, it however added that but for the avoidance of doubt and for the public to be informed of the true picture, the command wishes to state as follows;

“On the 9th of November 2019, a team of Dragon operatives while on stop and search duty at the Idu roundabout Oleh, sighted a group of youths and vigilantes, the Vice president of Olomoro community Chief Edewor Henry, chasing the said Endurance Edwin. The police swiftly intercepted and took all of them to Oleh Police Station.

“Upon investigation into the matter, one Godday Anor, a member of the Olomoro community, stated that he saw the suspect vandalizing a transformer mounted in the community and he raised an alarm which drew the attention of vigilantes in the community and the vice president of the community. Statements were recorded from Godday Anor, the vice president of the community Chief Edewor Henry, and Richmond Olokpedge who happens to be the head of B.E.D.C Isoko branch all corroborating the statement of Godday Anor.

“The suspect Endurance Edwin in his handwritten statement, stated that on the said date while he was returning from a burial, he saw the transformer and decided to vandalize the transformer and stole the cable. After losing the cables, before he could put them inside the trunk of the Camry vehicle, he was intercepted by the said Godday Anor.

“ He also stated that in the past, after stealing the cables, he sells them to scrap dealers. A frantic effort was made to arrest the dealers cum receivers all to no avail. The suspect was charged to Magistrate Court Oleh on 25/11/2019 while the case file was forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

“On 8/5/2020, DPP advised that there is a prima facie case of the offenses of: Conspiracy to commit a felony to-wit tempering with electric lines/cables. Tempering with electrical lines and cables against the suspect and also ordered that the suspect should be transferred from the Oleh magistrate court to the Federal High Court Warri.

“The commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass psc, wishes to advise members of the public, particularly social media influencers to make wise use of their publicity by sending out the true message and not misleading the public. One would expect a right-thinking person to contact the Police either through the PPRO or the Commissioner of Police to verify facts before publishing in order not to mislead the public. If the family has any issues with how their son is being prosecuted, they should kindly approach the court.”

