Delta Police Detain Landlady After New Tenants Disappear With Four Neighbour’s Children In Ogwashi-Uku

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Four children were reportedly abducted over the weekend at Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area, LGA, of Delta State, throwing the community into panic.

Two of the children, identified as Ebube and Miracle, are said to be siblings, while the other two, Chimanda and Excel, are from another family.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred at the Umuokwe quarters of the community, with residents pointing accusing fingers at three women who had secured emergency accommodation in the neighborhood.

Sources alleged that the women lured the children from their homes under the pretence of buying biscuits for them from a shop in the area.

It was gathered that when the children could not be seen around the compound, neighbors became concerned.

It was learnt that by the time the neighbors visited the women’s apartment, the room was empty, and neither the occupants nor the children could be found.

Confirming the incident yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, said the children were abducted three days after the women rented the apartment.

He said the landlady of the compound has been arrested and is currently in detention.

Edafe said: “It is true; the problem is that there is no link. They just came and said they wanted to rent an apartment, and the landlady gave it to them with no details—no name, no phone number, no agreement—and after three days, they carried four children.The landlady has been arrested because her actions are suspicious.”

Vanguard

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further information please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com