Delta Police Demobilize Notorious Armed Robber, Declare Manhunt For Fleeing Colleague

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of Delta Police Command has shot dead most wanted dead armed robber in Amukpe, Sapele after a heavy gun duel between the police and a notorious armed robbery syndicate.

The deadly armed robber met his water-loo on Friday at about 0530hrs after a distress call was received by the Divisional police officer Sapele Division from tropical area of Amukpe, Sapele, Delta State that three man gang of armed robbers were in the house of one man(name withheld) in Amukpe Sapele.

The DPO Sapele Division CSP Harrison Nwabuisi immediately detailed Patrol teams to the scene in conjunction with vigilantes. When the combined team of Police and vigilante arrived the scene, the armed robbers engaged them in a gun duel which was returned by the police. One notorious armed robber who has been terrorizing Amukpe area of Sapele named Diamond ‘m’ surname unknown a.k.a FOWLBOY was gun down during the gun duel, while others escaped with bullet injuries. The injured suspect was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

Exhibit recovered includes one cut to size locally made gun, a military camouflage sweater and seven different phones of various make.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) told Urhobotoday.com that serious effort is on with a view to arresting the other fleeing members of the gang.



Related

In another development, a young lady who went to get her children from school parked her vehicle at Regina mundi, by Ogbe-Ogonogo market, Asaba, Delta State and went to get her children.While she was away, a suspected vandal and thief, Chineye Nwakego ‘m’ 33yrs old of Imo state, through the aid of an improvised vehicle door opener, opened the door of the Toyota Camry. After the suspect successfully opened the door, while trying to start the car, he met a steering lock. While he was trying to remove the steering lock, he met the shock of his life, when the owner of the car came out and met him in her vehicle.She quickly raised the alarm, which drew the attention of passersby, who arrested him, and was about been mobbed, but the timely arrival of ‘A’ Division Asaba patrol team saved the situation, The suspect was arrested and is currently being interrogated, investigation is ongoing.Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Delta state command, CP Ari Muhammed Al has urged residents of Delta state to avoid crime, because in the end, no criminal will go unpunished, He advised members of the public to always caution their wards and advises them to have a honest means of livelihood instead of engaging in crimes.The CP assures members of the public that the Command will continue to be on its toes, so that the fight against crime in the state can be sustained.