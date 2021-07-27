Delta Police Declares 21-Year-Old Lady, Stephine Oghenevoke Missing

Share This























LAGOS JULY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State police command has declared a twenty one-year-old lady, Stephine Solomon Oghenevoke whose photo appeared above missing.

The police in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed Stephine, a female who reside at Okumagba Estate, Warri, Delta State is missing.

The statement which described her as 21-year-old, 5ft tall, dark in complexion, no tribal marks and speaks Pidgin English and Urhobo languages fluently said she left home on July 19, 2021 by 8.20 am to work at Okumagba Estate and has not returned since then..

It added that all efforts made to trace her whereabouts proved abortive.

“Anyone with useful information of the whereabouts of the victim should report to ‘B’ Division Warri, PPRO’s office Asaba or the nearest Police Station.,” the statement appealed.

SEE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

27th July, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

MISSING PERSON

E-SIGNED

DSP EDAFE BRIGHT,

ACTING PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

DELTA STATE COMMAND,

ASABA.